CBS News Philadelphia wins 12 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, including Overall Excellence
CBS News Philadelphia is honored to be the recipient of 12 awards, including Overall Excellence, at the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Emmys.
The 42nd annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards ceremony was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Sept. 21. The honors are distributed to television stations and publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, in addition to the Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, West Virginia market.
Below are the awards won by CBS News Philadelphia this year.
Overall Excellence
- Kelly Frank, President & General Manager
Arts and Entertainment
"Dust and Noise"
- Brad Nau, Producer
Continuing Coverage
"Tracking An Escaped Murderer"
- Christine Mattson, Assignment Editor
- Iman Jones, Assignment Editor
- Ben Payne, Assignment Editor
- Valerie Carr, Assignment Editor
- Kim Hudson, Reporter
Education and Schools
"Do More with Less"
- Joe Holden, Reporter & Producer
- Nate Sylves, Photographer & Editor
- Ed Specht, Photographer
Historical and Cultural – News
"March On Washington 60th Anniversary"
- Ashley Johnson, Executive Producer Impacting Communities
- Natasha Brown, Anchor
- Brad Nau, Photographer
- Wakisha Bailey, Reporter
Arts and Entertainment – Short Form
"The Heartbeat"
- Matt Maiorano, Producer/Editor
- Ashley Harder, Host/Content Creator
Arts and Entertainment – Long Form
"The Heartbeat"
- Matt Maiorano, Producer/Editor
- Ashley Harder, Host/Content Creator
- Arielle Friscia, Editor
Sports Story – News
"A Philadelphia Legend Retires"
- Andrew Greth, Producer/Writer/Editor
Photographer – News and Sports
Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia
Multimedia Journalist
Brandon Goldner, CBS News Philadelphia
Reporter – Daily News
Ryan Hughes, CBS News Philadelphia
Reporter – Specialty Assignment
Ashley Harder, CBS News Philadelphia