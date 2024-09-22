CBS News Philadelphia wins 12 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, including Overall Excellence

CBS News Philadelphia is honored to be the recipient of 12 awards, including Overall Excellence, at the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Emmys.

The 42nd annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards ceremony was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Sept. 21. The honors are distributed to television stations and publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, in addition to the Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, West Virginia market.

Below are the awards won by CBS News Philadelphia this year.

Overall Excellence

And for our final award of the evening, Overall Excellence goes to @KellyCBSNews and @CBSPhiladelphia. #EmmyMA — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 22, 2024

Kelly Frank, President & General Manager

Arts and Entertainment

"Dust and Noise"

Brad Nau, Producer

Continuing Coverage

"Tracking An Escaped Murderer"

Christine Mattson, Assignment Editor

Iman Jones, Assignment Editor

Ben Payne, Assignment Editor

Valerie Carr, Assignment Editor

Kim Hudson, Reporter

Education and Schools

"Do More with Less"

Joe Holden, Reporter & Producer

Nate Sylves, Photographer & Editor

Ed Specht, Photographer

Historical and Cultural – News

"March On Washington 60th Anniversary"

Ashley Johnson, Executive Producer Impacting Communities

Natasha Brown, Anchor

Brad Nau, Photographer

Wakisha Bailey, Reporter

Arts and Entertainment – Short Form

"The Heartbeat"

Matt Maiorano, Producer/Editor

Ashley Harder, Host/Content Creator

Arts and Entertainment – Long Form

"The Heartbeat"

Matt Maiorano, Producer/Editor

Ashley Harder, Host/Content Creator

Arielle Friscia, Editor

Sports Story – News

"A Philadelphia Legend Retires"

Andrew Greth, Producer/Writer/Editor

Photographer – News and Sports

Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia

Multimedia Journalist

Brandon Goldner, CBS News Philadelphia

Reporter – Daily News

Ryan Hughes, CBS News Philadelphia

Reporter – Specialty Assignment

Ashley Harder, CBS News Philadelphia