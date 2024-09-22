Watch CBS News
CBS News Philadelphia wins 12 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, including Overall Excellence

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia is honored to be the recipient of 12 awards, including Overall Excellence, at the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Emmys.

The 42nd annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards ceremony was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Sept. 21. The honors are distributed to television stations and publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, in addition to the Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, West Virginia market.

Below are the awards won by CBS News Philadelphia this year.

Overall Excellence

  • Kelly Frank, President & General Manager

Arts and Entertainment

"Dust and Noise"

  • Brad Nau, Producer

Continuing Coverage

"Tracking An Escaped Murderer" 

  • Christine Mattson, Assignment Editor
  • Iman Jones, Assignment Editor
  • Ben Payne, Assignment Editor
  • Valerie Carr, Assignment Editor
  • Kim Hudson, Reporter 

Education and Schools

"Do More with Less" 

  • Joe Holden, Reporter & Producer
  • Nate Sylves, Photographer & Editor
  • Ed Specht, Photographer  

Historical and Cultural – News

"March On Washington 60th Anniversary"

  • Ashley Johnson, Executive Producer Impacting Communities
  • Natasha Brown, Anchor
  • Brad Nau, Photographer
  • Wakisha Bailey, Reporter  

Arts and Entertainment – Short Form

"The Heartbeat"

  • Matt Maiorano, Producer/Editor
  • Ashley Harder, Host/Content Creator

Arts and Entertainment – Long Form

"The Heartbeat"

  • Matt Maiorano, Producer/Editor
  • Ashley Harder, Host/Content Creator
  • Arielle Friscia, Editor

Sports Story – News

"A Philadelphia Legend Retires"

  • Andrew Greth, Producer/Writer/Editor

Photographer – News and Sports

Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia

Multimedia Journalist

Brandon Goldner, CBS News Philadelphia

Reporter – Daily News

Ryan Hughes, CBS News Philadelphia

Reporter – Specialty Assignment

Ashley Harder, CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

