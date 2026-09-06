Cavan Sullivan makes MLS history, pays tribute to LeBron James in Philadelphia Union's victory over Montreal

Cavan Sullivan scored in a third straight match to become the first teenager with a goal contribution in five straight and the Philadelphia Union beat CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday night to extend their unbeaten streak to eight.

The 16-year-old Sullivan added an insurance goal — unassisted in the 75th minute for his fourth netter of the campaign. The goal was Sullivan's 11th goal contribution of the year (four goals and seven assists), and helped the teen eclipse the mark set by Freddy Adu in 2005.

Sullivan celebrated the goal by paying tribute to new Philadelphia 76er LeBron James by mimicking his infamous chalk toss.

Neither team found the net until Danley Jean Jacques scored for the third time — unassisted in the 57th minute to give Philadelphia (7-10-6) the lead. The midfielder matched his career high set last season in 31 appearances.

Andre Blake had a save on a penalty kick by Prince Owusu to keep it 1-0 in the 68th minute. Blake made two saves to earn his fourth clean sheet this season and his 24th in 288 career starts with the Union.

Sébastian Breza saved six shots for Montreal (5-12-6). He had allowed one goal in each of his four starts this season.

The Union improve to 4-3-4 at home, while Montreal falls to 2-9-1 on the road.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts Charlotte FC on Wednesday.

Philadelphia: Hosts FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.