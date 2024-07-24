Cavan Sullivan to sign Union merch, serve chicken fingers at Raising Cane's in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest player ever in MLS history

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cavan Sullivan will be ditching his soccer cleats on Thursday to help on the fryer at a fast food restaurant. The 14-year-old soccer phenom who became the youngest player in MLS history last week will sign Philadelphia Union merch and serve chicken fingers to fans at Raising Cane's in North Philadelphia.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raising Cane's at 1717 North 12th Street on Temple University's campus.

Last week at Subaru Park against the New England Revolution, Sullivan made his debut with the Union as a 14-year-old, breaking the previous record held by Freddy Adu by 13 days. Adu, who also played on the Union later in his career, set the record on April 3, 2004, after he debuted with D.C. United.

Sullivan signed with the Union in May, becoming the fifth-youngest signing in MLS history and the youngest player in club history. Before signing with the Union, he was initially reported to be signing with Manchester City, where he would not be allowed to play until turning 18 in 2027.

The soccer community in the Philadelphia area is buzzing with excitement after Sullivan's historic debut.