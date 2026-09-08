Pennsylvania woman scammed out of more than $300,000 in online romance scheme

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a romance-catfish scheme that robbed a woman in Lebanon County of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

State police in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, said a 63-year-old woman reported a romance scheme in which she lost more than $384,000 and hundreds of Apple gift cards.

Authorities are reviewing financial records and transactions to determine the exact amount of her losses. State police are working to identify accounts and individuals associated with the scheme.

Police urge the public never to engage in financial transactions with someone they know only online.

Here are other tips from police: