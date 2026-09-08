Pennsylvania woman scammed out of more than $300,000 in online romance scheme
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a romance-catfish scheme that robbed a woman in Lebanon County of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
State police in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, said a 63-year-old woman reported a romance scheme in which she lost more than $384,000 and hundreds of Apple gift cards.
Authorities are reviewing financial records and transactions to determine the exact amount of her losses. State police are working to identify accounts and individuals associated with the scheme.
Police urge the public never to engage in financial transactions with someone they know only online.
Here are other tips from police:
- Be suspicious of anyone claiming to be a celebrity, musician, military member, or other professional asking for money.
- Never send gift card security codes or make wire transfers or withdrawals at the direction of an online romantic partner.
- Never provide passwords, Social Security numbers, bank information, or verification codes to an online contact.
- Talk to family or a trusted friend before sending money to someone you met online.
- Remember that social-media profiles, photos, videos, and even video calls do not prove someone is who they claim to be.