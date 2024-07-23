Man shot in West Philadelphia mass shooting charged with murder, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the people shot in Sunday's mass shooting in West Philadelphia was arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

Police said Tuesday that 28-year-old Tahir Shoatz was charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses. Investigators identified Shoatz as one of the shooters.

The shooting happened at a block party shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park section of West Philly. Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday the city did not issue a block party permit for the large gathering.

"It is never OK to put an entire neighborhood at risk like this," Parker said Monday. "It is not acceptable for people to think that it is somehow OK to come into a neighborhood block party and pull out a gun and just start shooting each other."

Investigators said multiple shooters pulled guns after an argument turned physical.

Three people, including two brothers, died and six others were injured in the shooting, police said.

On Tuesday, police identified the three killed as 33-year-old Akil Jones, 29-year-old Rashie Jones and 23-year-old Sakayi Robinson.

According to police, three guns were recovered at the scene.

Several cars were also struck by gunfire, police said.

Parker emphasized that Philadelphia residents need to feel safe.

"We won't tolerate this behavior and people are going to be held accountable for these actions to the fullest extent of the law," Parker said. "We will not rest until every resident in every neighborhood feels safe."

The shooting remains an ongoing investigation, police said.