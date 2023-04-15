Carnival canceled after reports of several fights outside NJ high school

SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) -- Several fights break out at a high school carnival in Sewell, Gloucester County Friday sending crowds running.

The view from Chopper 3 shows a massive police presence at Washington Township High School.

Police say they arrested one person. They also say social media reports of gunshots fired are not true.

On the Washington Township Police Department Facebook page, Chief Patrick Gurcsik said he and carnival organizers decided to cancel planned events for Saturday.