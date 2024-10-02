Family remembers Camden mom killed in hit-and-run, driver charged

Carlos Mahan says the past few days have been an emotional rollercoaster after detectives first came to his home in Camden to tell him his daughter, 41-year-old Carla Mahan, died after she was run over. Now, investigators say it was no accident.

"I couldn't move, I couldn't eat, I haven't eaten in three days," Mahan said.

"She was a beautiful person inside and out, hardworking, loved the kids," said Sylvia Mahan-Hankins, Carla Mahan's aunt.

Loved ones tell CBS News Philadelphia the mother of three was on her way home from work last Wednesday when she was hit. She took NJ Transit back to Camden because her car recently broke down, and soon after she stepped off the bus near South 7th and Tulip streets she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a grassy lot.

Investigators say 30-year-old Ajee Williams was behind the wheel and has been charged with murder.

According to court documents, Williams put her SUV in reverse and then drove forward over the curb and onto the grassy lot after she spoke briefly with Mahan through the passenger window. The documents also say Williams' two children were likely inside the SUV at the time after she was seen on security video picking them up from school minutes before.

"This person was thoughtless, and for her to have her kids in the car and kill someone like that, it's just unthinkable," Mahan-Hankins said.

"She could be a monster, but her kids don't even deserve this," Carlos Mahan said.

Mahan died at the hospital, and police say Williams turned herself in this past weekend.

Carlos Mahan says he's not sure if his daughter knew the driver, and prosecutors have not released a possible motive.

Mahan's family says the community's support is what's keeping them going.

"I never knew she knew so many people, but I'm not surprised how many people she touched," said Carlos Mahan, who is now planning a celebration of life for his daughter next week.

Williams is due in court Thursday. CBS News Philadelphia has been unable to reach Williams or an attorney.