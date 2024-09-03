Carjackers crash stolen car into West Philadelphia home, flee scene, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three men who they say stole a car at gunpoint and then crashed it into a home in West Philadelphia.

The carjacking happened just after 5 a.m. at 67th Street and Woodland Avenue, police said. The original driver was unharmed and notified police of the theft.

A short time later, officers saw the stolen vehicle around 58th Street and Hoffman Avenue and pursued it.

"The officer engaged in a pursuit. The sergeant of the 12th District as well as the Lieutenant of the 18th District were monitoring the pursuit," Capt. Andrew DiSanto said at the scene. "There's no injuries to our knowledge as of right now."

The stolen car crashed on the 400 block of Horton Street, damaging a home that police say is abandoned.

DiSanto said the car's airbags deployed and smoke was coming from the car.

"He sees one male flee...they flee up that alley behind us."

Philadelphia police K-9 units were called to the scene and are searching for the suspects, DiSanto said.

Police found a backpack and a gun at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.