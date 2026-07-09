Caregivers charged with neglecting, abusing woman with Down syndrome in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

The caregivers of a young woman with Down syndrome allegedly neglected and physically abused her while she was in their care in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, according to prosecutors.

Yahnae Clegg-Brown, 31, and Naiyr "Hasan" Sanders, 35, were arrested this week on neglect of care dependent person and abuse of care dependent person charges, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors said police were called to a home in the borough of Colwyn on April 25 after getting reports that a minor was seen crying on the front steps of a home. At the time, investigators said it appeared the minor had been locked out the house for about four hours in 40-degree temperatures amid steady rain.

The victim was later found to be a 20-year-old woman with Down syndrome, not a minor, investigators said.

Sanders opened the door and identified himself as Clegg-Brown's boyfriend to a responding police officer, prosecutors said.

The responding police officer found the victim in the back of the house in distress and visibly soaked while holding a trash bag full of clothes, according to the DA's office.

The victim told police she was injured and emergency medical services were called to the scene, prosecutors said. They said the victim had injuries to her right eye, multiple marks on her body and was malnourished.

Investigators said the victim was "systematically underfed and assaulted" during her stay at the Delaware County couple's home.

Clegg-Brown and Sanders allegedly refused to feed the victim and physically assaulted her when they didn't approve of her behavior, according to prosecutors. They kept the victim in a room with bunk beds with no sheets, blankets or pillows and a deteriorating mattress, according to investigators.

The DA's office said video appears to show Sanders pushing the victim down concrete steps and shutting the door in her face. Another video appears to show Sanders punching the victim in the right side of her face, they said.

Clegg-Brown and Sanders were arrested earlier this week and arraigned. A judge set bail at 10% of $250,000. They're being held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility, awaiting a preliminary hearing on July 16.