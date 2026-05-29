Hero Bowl, a charity football game in Delaware County, canceled midgame after brawl erupts at Cardinal O'Hara

A typically positive and well-attended charity football game for first responders was abruptly cut short after a large fight broke out at a Delaware County High School Thursday night.

A spokesperson from Cardinal O'Hara told CBS News Philadelphia, they will no longer host the annual charity game.

The chaos was captured on cell phone video posted online and shows large groups of teenagers throwing punches.

The melee happened at the Hero Bowl at Cardinal O'Hara, which brought in more than 2,500 spectators. A charity football game that features All-Star football players from multiple high schools from around the area.

All proceeds go towards the Hero Scholarship Fund for children of emergency personnel who have fallen in the line of duty.

Police say fights broke out about five minutes into the third quarter at the base of the main entrance steps.

"This is something that everyone looks forward to. A nice crowd. A lot of pepper coke out for it every year and raise a-lot of money for it and there are a couple bad apples," said Mike Amalfitano, who has coach the hero bowl for 39 years. "It's really a tragedy to have that happen because the game is played for such a good thing."

In the crowd were dozens of police officers who jumped in to help. After officers put an end to the fight, an impromptu stampede ensued from the concession stand to the woods, forcing officials to temporarily stop the game.

Police say after gaining control of the area a large crowd trickled in behind the south endzone and decided to shut the game down. There were no arrests or injuries. The score was 18-17.

While players, coaches and spectators were disappointed, say they ended the game out an abundance of caution.

Police said, since it was likely the last high school football game many of them will ever play, parents and players still gathered on the field to have their moment with their sons.

Cardinal O'Hara says they offered their stadium strictly to support a great cause and their involvement is limited to providing the venue. They said in part:

"Cardinal O'Hara High School does not condone the behavior that took place on our campus, and we are deeply disappointed by the actions that occurred. The safety and values of our community remain our top priority."

Amalfitano says many of the players looked forward to the game.

"It was an exciting game, a good game. No problem with the kids and something like this happens," he said.

While it wasn't the night everyone hoped for, it ended safe.

"I cannot thank enough every one of the police officers from dozens of Delco municipalities, the Delco MIRT, the Hero Bowl staff, the coaches, and the players there last night who all contributed to helping keep things from spiraling out of control," Marple Township Police chief Brandon Graeff said.

"The police are from all over the county and soon as that happened they jumped on it and squashed it. The point is, it should have never happened," Amalfitano said.