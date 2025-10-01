Woman and 4 children killed in Carbon County, Pennsylvania house fire

A woman and four children were killed in a late-night house fire in Franklin Township, Carbon County, the Carbon County Coroner's office said.

The fire began at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Willow Street.

The Carbon County Coroner's Office says the five victims are an adult woman, three male children and one female child.

The names and ages of the victims are being withheld at this time to allow time for family, neighbors and the community to mourn the loss of these individuals, the Carbon County Coroner's Office says.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place Thursday at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensics Office in Allentown to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

The Carbon County Coroner's Office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.