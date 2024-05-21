Car in deadly hit-and-run in Norristown, Pennsylvania found, driver still at large

Crash damages Trenton firehouse; Drexel returning to normal operations amid protest | Digital Brief

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A vehicle believed to have been used in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Norristown, Montgomery County has been located, but the driver remains at large.

Norristown Police say a detective found an SUV at Arch and Wood streets Monday afternoon. Police believe the vehicle was involved in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night at West Main and Astor streets.

Police found a 57-year-old man in the center median of West Main Street, with no pulse and trauma to his lower body.

He was taken to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police say the hit-and-run was caught on surveillance video.

Norristown Police, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.