Car crashes into home and catches fire in Franconia Township

FRANCONIA TWP., Pa (CBS) - A single vehicle crashed into the side of a duplex home and then caught fire Wednesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash and vehicle fire at the intersection of Allentown Road and Banbury Road.

Montgomery County dispatch says there are no injuries to report at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.