A car crashed into a hair salon Friday morning in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Shapes and Styles Hair Studio on the 2700 block of Weir Road in Aston Township.

Chopper 3 was overhead, where a white sedan was seen lodged inside a building, causing extensive damage.

CBS News Philadelphia

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The salon told CBS News Philadelphia that it will remain open and continue to operate around the damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.