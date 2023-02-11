Car catches fire after crash on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car was left scorched and badly damaged after a crash Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.
Police said crews were at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. near Bristol and North Broad Streets.
There were no major injuries reported, despite the extensive damage.
It was not clear what led up to the crash.
