Camden, New Jersey, educators go door to door to connect families with resources, answer questions

The start of the school year for students in Camden, New Jersey, is about two weeks away. Ahead of the first day, a new initiative is bringing resources directly to families' doorsteps.

"Own Your Zone" kicked off in the city's Parkside neighborhood Wednesday afternoon with a car parade and canvassing. Teachers, administrators and volunteers spent the afternoon going door to door to answer questions, provide information and offer resources to families.

The focus was not only on enrolling students ahead of the school year but also on encouraging children to stay in school.

"We're trying to keep all our kids, right? Logistically, Forrest Hills holds about 350 kids. Right now, we might be at the 220 number, so we're just trying to make sure that we get there and retain, as well," Nyemah Gillespie, an enrollment specialist in community outreach, said.

State Superintendent of Camden City School District Alfonso Llano added, "Families are always coming to us. Now it's our turn to come to them with resources, information about our schools."

The initiative is set to continue in other Camden neighborhoods over the next few weeks and during the school year. Details on the next event are still in the works.

The first day of school is Sept. 3.