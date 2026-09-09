Camden police using drones, cameras to combat illegal dumping: "We have our eyes on you"

Camden officials are stepping up efforts to combat illegal dumping, spending millions of dollars to clean up streets while using cameras, drones and tips from residents to identify people accused of leaving trash and debris throughout the city.

So far in 2026, police have handled more than 68 illegal dumping cases and charged 31 people, according to Camden County police. That matches the total number of cases reported for all of 2025.

At a news conference Wednesday, city officials said illegal dumping, from household trash to construction debris, continues to cost Camden about $4.5 million per year.

"We will continue to make examples of those that are poor actors out here in our community," Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said.

Camden County Police Capt. Gordon Harvey said the increase in cases does not necessarily mean illegal dumping is becoming more common. Instead, he said, more residents are helping authorities identify it.

"What this goes to show is not just that the incidents are increasing, because I don't believe they are necessarily increasing," Harvey said. "But the community support that we're getting is increasing."

The crackdown has focused on known dumping hotspots, including a stretch of median along Collings Avenue in Camden's Fairview section. Police also said their network of cameras and a drone unit are helping them locate illegal dumping sites they previously did not know about.

The department now has about 1,000 cameras throughout Camden, officials said. Five are dedicated entirely to monitoring illegal dumping and can be relocated in less than an hour.

"We want people to know that we're looking, we're watching," Harvey said. "They are overt. We have our eyes on you, and our goal is to get compliance."

Officials said tips from residents are critical to the crackdown.

A city ordinance offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in an illegal dumping case. Residents can report suspected dumping through police, the StopIt app or the county's 24-hour tip line.

Carstarphen encouraged residents to document suspected illegal dumping when it is safe to do so.

"You see something, take a video of it, send it in," Carstarphen said. "If it's on your street, you see some illegal activities when it comes to dumping, please take a video."

Officials said the effort is focused on both enforcement and prevention. The city also offers bulk-waste and other disposal options intended to give residents alternatives for getting rid of unwanted items and keeping trash off the streets.