Some bus stop benches in Camden, New Jersey, get a new look to help beautify the neighborhood

Artists and carpenters design bus stop benches in Camden to help beautify the neighborhood

Artists and carpenters design bus stop benches in Camden to help beautify the neighborhood

Artists and carpenters design bus stop benches in Camden to help beautify the neighborhood

At Camden FireWorks, artists are focused on new designs and upcoming exhibitions, but it was during her commute into the city when the gallery's executive director, Asiyah Kurtz, sparked the idea for her latest project.

"On one particular day, it was very cold, it was snowing, and people were standing out trying to catch the bus," Kurtz said.

Unlike more affluent neighborhoods, Kurtz said she noticed many bus stops in Camden do not have a shelter or place for riders to sit and wait.

"There's a difference in Haddon Heights and a difference in Camden with regards to transit," she said.

So, Kurtz requested help from the Camden Shipyard & Maritime Museum to help her build benches. She submitted the plans, and young carpenters in training agreed to do the legwork.

"They were psyched, they were very happy, they're like anything we can do to help this town, we'll do," said Con Duffy, an instructor with the pre-apprentice carpentry program.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"Three days later, we had three benches, and I reached out to artists here and said, 'Hey guys, we have this awesome opportunity to do something good in the neighborhood,'" Kurtz said.

Kurtz then enlisted help from her team of artists to help paint the benches. Each one has a different design, but all three have the same message: "You Deserve Rest."

Kurtz said it's an example of community collaboration and using art to create social change.

"So when I see people just sitting waiting for the bus, I feel a lot of pride in that because I know that is something art allows to happen," she said.

Three more benches have been built, and Kurtz said different artists have been selected to design them. Once they are finished, the benches will be placed at other bus stops around the city.