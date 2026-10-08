How a new Visit South Jersey campaign is helping farmers overcome millions in losses after late frost

It's harvest season in New Jersey, and many wineries are trying to bounce back after a devastating spring frost.

At Camden County Vineyards in Blackwood, the vines are lush and more than 5,000 pounds of grapes are being harvested.

"Surprisingly, a good harvest," Steven Becker, owner of VineTech, said. "This is wildly one of our best."

It's one of the best since the vineyard was established in 2019, but Becker said it was also one of the most challenging after the frost in April, which caused a 30% crop loss at the 1-acre vineyard.

"It was really warm leading into it, so the vines were confused and were like spring is here, so they started to wake up," Becker said.

Farmers across the Garden State took a major hit. Officials said the frost caused roughly $300 million in damage statewide. At Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove, owner Scott Donnini said he suffered a 65% crop loss.

"For us that was pretty lucky, particularly because more places inland, not close to water, wound up losing 90-100%," Donnini said.

Many farmers said they won't know the true financial impact from the crop loss until about 2028 because it takes several years to age the wine.

In the meantime, Visit South Jersey is launching a new campaign called "Keep it Growin." From the spring freeze to rising prices and challenging weather this summer, officials are encouraging families to visit local wineries, farm stands and support South Jersey farmers.

"We're going to share some great travel ideas, itineraries, events," Michael Snyder, with Visit South Jersey, said, "and share some of the testimonials from our farmers from all over the South Jersey region."

"Buy local, visit these places, help support these guys to help get them through this," Donnini said.

Although it's been a difficult year for many farmers, they are plowing through and still producing bottles of sweet wine.