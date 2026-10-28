Gas main leak shuts down Route 73 in Berlin, New Jersey, police say

A gas main leak forced the closure of a stretch of Route 73 near Jackson Road in Berlin, Camden County, New Jersey, according to police.

The Berlin Police Department said the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic are shut down while crews respond to a "serious gas main leak," according to a Facebook post.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 73 are closed near Jackson Road in Berlin, New Jersey, as crews respond to a gas leak. Chopper 3

A large amount of traffic is being reported in the area, especially near Route 30 and Jackson Road, because of the closure, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.