Camden County Police's Senior Watch program is more than heat wave response: "We're their family"

As temperatures climb to dangerous levels, Camden County police are going door to door to make sure older residents have what they need to stay safe.

The visits are part of the department's Senior Watch program, which connects officers with older residents who need extra support. On Wednesday, police stopped by several homes to offer free cases of water, provide fans and make sure seniors had working air conditioning during the historic heat wave.

The department's community outreach team currently checks on 60 seniors throughout the year. Police said the goal is to build relationships with residents who may not always have someone checking in on them.

"Some of them don't have a family," Lt. Luis Gonzalez with the Camden County Police Department said. "So we're their family in the city of Camden."

Leah Wilcox, 59, signed up for the program. She said she was grateful when officers showed up at her door.

"It means a lot," Wilcox said. "I even called on the phone and said, 'Where are you at? Because you told me you were coming between 10 and 11.' I said I was very disappointed. And then the officer called me and said, 'We're coming to you.' So it means a lot."

Police said the program is about more than a heat wave response. It's about making sure older adults feel supported and remembered throughout the year.

If you would like to be added to the department's list or have a loved one you want Camden County Police to check on, you can call 856-757-7570.