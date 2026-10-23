Man sought for Philadelphia shooting that left 1 person dead, 4 wounded

Police in Philadelphia are looking for a man they say shot and killed one person and wounded four others over the weekend.

Steven Velez-Cruz, 20, is wanted for shooting five people around 4 a.m. Sunday on the 2800 block of Lawrence Street in the Fairhill neighborhood, Philadelphia police said Friday.

Louis Soto, 34, was killed in the shooting, and two men and two women were wounded.

Steven Velez-Cruz is wanted for shooting five people, one fatally, in Philadelphia, police say. Philadelphia Police Department

A 37-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the arm and leg, a 21-year-old woman had two graze wounds, and a 35-year-old man was shot in the arm. All four people were listed in stable condition at an area hospital on Sunday, police said.

Velez-Cruz faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and other counts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or call the Philadelphia police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.