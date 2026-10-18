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Shooting outside Philadelphia bar and lounge leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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A man was killed and four other people were hurt in a shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Lawrence Street, just off Cambria Street.

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CBS News Philadelphia

Evidence markers could be seen outside the Vari bar and lounge.

One man, a 34-year-old, was shot in the chest and back. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The other victims include a 36-year-old man shot in the abdomen, a woman shot in her arm and leg, and a woman with graze wounds on her head and arm.

The other three victims were listed in stable condition.

There's no description of the shooter or what led up to the shooting.

Chilekasi Adele contributed to this report.

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