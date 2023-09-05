Philadelphia radio host Pierre Robert shares adventure at muddy Burning Man festival

Pierre Robert of WMMR-FM shares his adventure at the muddy Burning Man festival

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) -- Iconic Philadelphia radio personality Pierre Robert of WMMR-FM told his wild story of the rainy and muddy Burning Man Festival grounds on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, August 29, Robert revealed on Instagram his elaborate blue robe and crown he planned to wear to the Nevada desert.

"I am going to Burning Man," Robert said.

That was how it started. How it ended was with Robert showing a mud-encrusted sneaker from Reno, hundreds of miles from the festival grounds.

"This is mild," he said.

Robert arrived in the Nevada desert for his first trip to the festival on Thursday, Aug. 31. He said the weather unraveled almost immediately.

"Thursday afternoon, it started raining, and it kept raining, and it kept raining," Robert said.

He said the rain left him and others ankle-deep in mud.

"Walking anywhere was madness. Getting anywhere was madness, but it got a little better on Friday but it kept raining," Robert said. "Saturday it started drying out, but people tried to get out, and with not so much success because the mud was trapping people. So, everyone stayed."

The iconic "Burning of the Man" ceremony was postponed until Monday night. Robert stayed for that and then tried to leave. He had to get to the entry gate first.

"It took us six-and-a-half hours to get out of the complex," he said. "Wall-to-wall traffic and it's only eight miles."

Robert says this reminded him of news reports he filed for CBS News Philadelphia from Woodstock in 1994.

Pierre Robert, right, appears on CBS News Philadelphia for Woodstock 1994. This was the 25th anniversary of the original Woodstock held in 1969. CBS News Philadelphia

"There's all these other reporters all clean and neat, and I'm covered in mud, and rain, and dirt," he said.

As for his time at Burning Man, Robert said the rain did not dampen spirits.

"The culture and the vibe was well worth going," Robert said. "I gotta try it again."

Robert said he still has some time off left to take. He will be back on the air in about a week.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of one man at the festival. Officials are waiting on the medical examiner's report to give further details.