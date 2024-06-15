Man poses as construction worker to gain entry and assist in South Philadelphia home burglary, police say

Philadelphia police step up weekend patrols; Juneteenth events around the city | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two men who allegedly burglarized a South Philadelphia home Wednesday afternoon.

A man -- described by police as 25-35 years old, 5-foot-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a heavy build -- posed as a construction worker to gain entrance into a home on the 2900 block of South Juniper Street at around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the man said he was sent by the building inspector and needed to check the home's rear deck. The resident allowed the man inside and took him out back where they spoke for five to 10 minutes.

While the resident and the man were talking out back, police said another man came inside the home and stole jewelry from a bedroom on the second floor.

Philadelphia Police

The man who posed as a construction worker was caught on camera wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a black shirt over the top of a white long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Police described the second man, who went upstairs in the home, as 5-foot-8-inches to 6-foot-1-inch with a medium build, wearing a dark-colored hat, black jacket and jeans.

Both men left the home and were seen going northbound on Juniper Street, police said.

No threats or force were used against the resident, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to call the South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013. You can also submit a tip anonymously at 215-686-TIPS (8477).