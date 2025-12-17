Building collapses after fire in Camden, New Jersey

A structure in Camden, New Jersey collapsed because of a fire Wednesday morning.

The fire took place near 6th Street and Carl Miller Boulevard in Camden County.

Video taken by a witness on the scene, Ed Hutchinson, showed flames coming out of the windows and doors of the structure. The video also captured firefighters using a power tool to cut through a door in order to get more water to the flames.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews sprayed down the structure while smoke billowed out. It's unclear, but the structure appeared to be abandoned due to the boarded up windows.

The Camden Fire Department was able to get the flames under control at around 5:30 a.m.

At around 6:00 a.m., the building collapsed, revealing a large pile of debris.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to officials to get more information on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.