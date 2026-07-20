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Charges to be announced against public official in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

By
Nikki DeMentri
Nikki DeMentri
Nikki DeMentri is a general assignment reporter with CBS Philadelphia. The Central New Jersey native is thrilled she is sharing the stories of where she grew up.
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Nikki DeMentri,
Casey Kuhn

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LIVE: Bucks County officials announce charges against public official for abusing his authority by CBS Philadelphia on YouTube

Charges are expected to be announced against a public official in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

District Attorney Joe Khan and investigators in his office will hold a 12 p.m. press conference announcing the charges.

The press conference will be streamed live on CBS News Philadelphia's YouTube page.

A news release from the DA's office says the public official is being charged with "abusing his authority."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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