Charges to be announced against public official in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Charges are expected to be announced against a public official in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
District Attorney Joe Khan and investigators in his office will hold a 12 p.m. press conference announcing the charges.
The press conference will be streamed live on CBS News Philadelphia's YouTube page.
A news release from the DA's office says the public official is being charged with "abusing his authority."
This is a developing story and will be updated.