Bucks County resident tests positive for measles after traveling to central Pennsylvania

A Bucks County, Pennsylvania, resident has tested positive for measles as the state's outbreak surpasses 1,500 cases, health officials announced Monday.

The Bucks County Health Department said an adult tested positive after recently traveling to a part of central Pennsylvania that has reported numerous measles cases this year.

The adult's vaccination status is unclear, but they are no longer contagious, the health department said.

The health department said it has notified health care providers whose offices the adult is known to have visited and will contact patients who may have been exposed.

The commonwealth has recorded 1,505 measles cases across 45 counties and six deaths this year. The state only reported 16 cases just a year ago, according to the CDC.

Only five vaccinated people have been infected with the virus, making up for less than 1% of the state's cases.

In a statement, Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said additional cases in the county are expected as the outbreak continues to spread across the state.

"Given the ongoing measles outbreak in parts of Pennsylvania, it is reasonable to expect additional cases may be reported here in Bucks County," Damsker said. "The most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from measles is vaccination. Two doses of the vaccine will be at least 97 percent effective in preventing all illness after exposure to the virus."

Damsker said the county typically has very high measles vaccination rates, which help prevent further spread and keep most infections mild if they occur.

People infected with measles generally begin experiencing symptoms 10 to 14 days after exposure.

Symptoms of measles first include a cough, runny nose, red eyes, headache and sneezing, then progress to a rash starting on the face and hairline, spreading downward.