Driver in stolen car crashes into 7-Eleven store in Bucks County, police say
The driver of a stolen car crashed the vehicle into a 7-Eleven store Thursday afternoon in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, police said.
Aerial video from Chopper 3 showed the car lodged in the building before a tow truck removed it around 4 p.m. The crash occurred at the store on Brookwood Drive and Street Road.
According to the Bensalem Township Police Department, the car was reported stolen out of Philadelphia. Officers who attempted to make a traffic stop witnessed the driver crashing into a police car and another vehicle before speeding off, police said.
Three people ran off after the crash, they added. A total of five people who had been inside the car were eventually located.
No injuries were reported.