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Driver in stolen car crashes into 7-Eleven store in Bucks County, police say

By
Andrew Krietz
Social Media Producer
Andrew Krietz is the Interim Digital Manager at CBS News Philadelphia, serving communities in the greater Philly region, Delaware and New Jersey.
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Andrew Krietz

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The driver of a stolen car crashed the vehicle into a 7-Eleven store Thursday afternoon in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, police said.

Aerial video from Chopper 3 showed the car lodged in the building before a tow truck removed it around 4 p.m. The crash occurred at the store on Brookwood Drive and Street Road.

7-eleven bensalem crash 102926
Bensalem Township police said officers attempted a traffic stop before the driver struck a police vehicle, fled the scene, and plowed into the store on Street Road. Chopper 3

According to the Bensalem Township Police Department, the car was reported stolen out of Philadelphia. Officers who attempted to make a traffic stop witnessed the driver crashing into a police car and another vehicle before speeding off, police said.

Three people ran off after the crash, they added. A total of five people who had been inside the car were eventually located.

No injuries were reported.

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