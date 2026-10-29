Driver in stolen car crashes into 7-Eleven store in Bucks County, police say

The driver of a stolen car crashed the vehicle into a 7-Eleven store Thursday afternoon in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, police said.

Aerial video from Chopper 3 showed the car lodged in the building before a tow truck removed it around 4 p.m. The crash occurred at the store on Brookwood Drive and Street Road.

Bensalem Township police said officers attempted a traffic stop before the driver struck a police vehicle, fled the scene, and plowed into the store on Street Road. Chopper 3

According to the Bensalem Township Police Department, the car was reported stolen out of Philadelphia. Officers who attempted to make a traffic stop witnessed the driver crashing into a police car and another vehicle before speeding off, police said.

Three people ran off after the crash, they added. A total of five people who had been inside the car were eventually located.

No injuries were reported.