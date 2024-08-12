Buckingham Township police investigating incident at home on Charter Club Drive

New Hanover Community Park hockey rink to reopen after renovations | Digital Brief

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are investigating an incident at a home in the 3900 block of Charter Club Drive in Buckingham Township on Monday. On social media, the department insisted there was no threat to the community.

Chopper 3 was over the scene and saw multiple police cruisers and officers around the home.

Police have yet to provide any details on what the investigation is about.

This is a developing story and will be updated.