Buckingham Township police investigating incident at home on Charter Club Drive

By Tom Dougherty

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are investigating an incident at a home in the 3900 block of Charter Club Drive in Buckingham Township on Monday. On social media, the department insisted there was no threat to the community.

Chopper 3 was over the scene and saw multiple police cruisers and officers around the home.

buckingham-township.jpg

Police have yet to provide any details on what the investigation is about.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

