Crews demolish house in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood after collapse

Crews on Sunday morning worked to demolish a house that collapsed the night before in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

The house at Bryn Mawr and Woodbine avenues started to collapse Saturday shortly after 8:30 p.m. A family member of the 94-year-old woman who lived in the home said she left earlier in the evening because of a crack on the front of the house.

CBS News Philadelphia

No one was inside the house at the time of the collapse, and no one was injured.