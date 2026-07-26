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Crews demolish house in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood after collapse

By Laura Fay, Paxton Reese

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Crews on Sunday morning worked to demolish a house that collapsed the night before in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia. 

The house at Bryn Mawr and Woodbine avenues started to collapse Saturday shortly after 8:30 p.m. A family member of the 94-year-old woman who lived in the home said she left earlier in the evening because of a crack on the front of the house. 

A photo shot at night shows caution tape in front of a house that collapsed in Wynnefield
CBS News Philadelphia

No one was inside the house at the time of the collapse, and no one was injured. 

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