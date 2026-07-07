Photos show SUV sought in Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed Temple student, police say

Philadelphia police released photos Tuesday of the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run on Kelly Drive that killed a Temple University student in June.

The hit-and-run killed 20-year-old Bryce Wolfe, who was enrolled at Temple University's Fox School of Business, where he studied actuarial science.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Kelly and Reservoir drives on June 24.

Police said the striking vehicle, believed to be a white 2001-2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was heading eastbound on Kelly Drive when it attempted to make an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive. But the turn couldn't be completed, and when the driver of the SUV returned to Kelly Drive, they entered the path of Wolfe, who was driving westbound on a red 2004 Triumph motorcycle, police said.

Philadelphia police released photos Tuesday of the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run on Kelly Drive that killed a Temple University student in June. Philadelphia Police Department

Police said Wolfe struck the SUV and became trapped underneath the vehicle. The SUV fled the scene and headed eastbound on Kelly Drive, dragging the 20-year-old Temple student for more than one mile from Reservoir Drive to the area of Fountain Green Drive before he became "dislodged," according to police. The driver of the SUV continued eastbound and didn't render aid, police said.

Wolfe was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with critical injuries by Philadelphia Fire Department medics, police said. He was pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m. on June 25, according to police.

Police said the white 2001-2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer might have damage on the driver's side with possible red paint transferred over. It might also have a broken rear windshield and a discolored passenger-side front wheel, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the white SUV is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.