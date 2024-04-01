Watch CBS News
Bryce Harper returns to Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for series opener vs. Cincinnati Reds

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Bryce Harper will return to the lineup Monday night as the Philadelphia Phillies open up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. Harper missed Sunday's game with what the team called a scheduled day off.

Harper crashed hard into the photographer's well during the Phillies' 12-4 loss Saturday to the Atlanta Braves while chasing down a foul ball. Harper stayed in the game but had a cut on his left finger.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before Sunday's 5-4 win over the Braves that Harper was already scheduled to have a maintenance day.

"He hasn't played much in the spring and then he falls into the camera well," Thomson said.

After the Phils' win Sunday, Harper said he was good to go for Monday's series opener against Cincinnati.

"What happened yesterday I don't think really had any merit on today," Harper said. "Definitely looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow."

He told reporters he knew the railing was there and his falling into the well "just kind of happened."

Harper will play first base and bat third.

Here is the rest of the Phillies' lineup:

  1. Kyle Schwarber, DH
  2. Trea Turner, SS
  3. Bryce Harper, 1B
  4. J.T. Realmuto, C
  5. Alec Bohm, 3B
  6. Nick Castellanos, RF
  7. Bryson Stott, 2B
  8. Whit Merrifield, LF
  9. Brandon Marsh, CF

Cristopher Sanchez makes his first start of the season. The lefty will oppose Reds southpaw Andrew Abbott.

