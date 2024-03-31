Johan Rojas' base running leads to 3-run rally in 7th inning for Philadelphia Phillies' first win of the season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Johan Rojas' base-running ability won't show up in the box score in the three-run seventh inning that catapulted the Philadelphia Phillies to their first win of the year. Rob Thomson made sure it didn't go unnoticed in the 5-4 victory.

"Him beating the ball out was the biggest part of the game," Thomson said. "He's dynamic. He kept that inning alive just because of his speed."

Rojas appeared to hit into a double play with Bryson Stott on first base and one out with the Phillies trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh. He hit a ground ball to Orlando Arcia that resulted in a 6-4-3 double play that would have ended the inning. Rojas hustled on the play and ended up beating the throw to first after the Phillies asked for a review.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 31: Johan Rojas #18 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides past Chadwick Tromp #45 of the Atlanta Braves to score during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park on March 31, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

With two outs and a second life, the rally started. Rojas was on the base paths, giving the Atlanta Braves something to think about.

"Whenever he's on the base path, he's a stolen base threat," Kyle Schwarber said after the win. "That's definitely on their mind when they're pitching. "The more ABs he gets, the more comfortable he'll get. He's gonna be a bigger threat for us."

Schwarber got the rally going with a single that moved Rojas to second base, then Trea Turner knocked Rojas in with a single to right field to tie the game at 3-3. Ronald Acuna Jr. didn't have a play at the plate because of Rojas' speed.

"Those are the little things that help you win baseball games," Schwarber said. "Those controllable things where you give great effort that extends an inning. Good things happen for us."

Schwarber went from first to third on Turner's single. Turner followed up with a stolen base with Alec Bohm up at the plate. Bohm took advantage of the runners on second and third with a base hit to left field, and the ball went just out of Adam Duvall's glove, which gave the Phillies the lead for good.

"I know he's a good outfielder out there," Bohm said on the almost catch by Duvall. "I don't know what the game thinks of him, but I know from experience ... I was holding my breath for sure."

The Phillies offense struggled to get going the first two games, but found some momentum in the bottom of the seventh that led to their first win of the year. The rally started because of Rojas' speed, one reason why he's playing center field and won't be taken out of the lineup.

Not having a hit through three games (and eight at bats) is a concern, but Rojas makes up for it with his defense and little plays like on Sunday. The Phillies don't win without Rojas.

"He does a tremendous job for us," Bohm said. "The hits are gonna come. He's gonna get more comfortable and more experienced. I think he's put together some decent at bats and I think it's only gonna get better. I don't think it's anything to worry about.

"The more at bats he gets, the more comfortable he gets. You're gonna see his talent really come out."