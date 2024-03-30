Philadelphia Phillies lose 12-4 to Atlanta Braves in back-to-back losses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have had a less-than-ideal start to the season, suffering back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Braves. Following a 9-3 defeat on Opening Day, the Braves dominated the Phillies in a 12-4 victory in their second game of the season.

The day began on a promising note for the Phillies as Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Fightins' took an early 3-2 lead by the end of the first inning, courtesy of a Bryson Stott 2-run single.

Phillies' pitcher Aaron Nola took the mound for the first time since signing a seven-year contract extension this past summer and had one of the worst outings of his career.

He surrendered homers to Albies and Olson as part of the 12 hits he gave up in just 4 1/3 innings. Nola allowed seven runs on another blustery day in front of 44,068 fans expecting a pitchers' duel.

The Braves battered Nola — who had made six straight opening-day starts — and five more Phillies pitchers for 19 hits a day after the NL East champs scored seven runs in the eighth inning of a 9-3 win in the season opener.

Nola held his glove in hand, his head down, as he sauntered off the mound in the fifth.

Despite J.T. Realmuto's solo home run in the third inning, the Phillies struggled to keep up with the Braves, who extended their lead to 11-4 by the sixth inning.

It's only two games, but in Philly, there's already boos at the ballpark, social media malaise and concern over the state of the pitching staff.

Maybe it was the 27-minute rain delay that caused the game to be wonky from the start.

Alec Bohm made an error on the first batter of the game and Albies followed with a homer. Harper then put a scare in all of Philadelphia when he chased down a foul ball and cartwheeled over a railing and plopped into photographers well.

When Michael Harris II homered in the rain in the ninth off reliever Connor Brogdon, a Phillies fan yelled, "Put Nola back in!"

Why make it worse?

Braves placed All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle.

Phillies right-handed reliever Luis Ortiz was forced out of the game in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle.

The Phillies will have a chance to redeem themselves as they face the Braves for the final matchup in South Philadelphia on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. The Braves will send LHP Chris Sale (6-5, 4.30 ERA in 2023) to the mound against Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA).