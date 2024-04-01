Philadelphia forecast: April begins with more rain, but will it clear out for Phillies' game vs. Reds?

Rainy Monday in Philadelphia, but will wet weather clear out for Phillies game?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Can you stand the rain? If the answer is no, you may want to stay out of dodge for the next few days because some unsettled weather is coming for Philadelphia.

After a warm, wet March, April is starting the same way with wet weather moving in and picking up intensity throughout the morning. Expect a wet Monday morning commute. The first band will move on out by Monday night, but another system is loading up to the west. That system will begin moving into the area starting Tuesday.

Will the rain clear out for the Phillies' game today?

The Philadelphia Phillies open a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night. The game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m., and gates open 90 minutes before the first pitch.

The Phillies should be able to get the game in on Monday night - the forecast calls for it to begin drying out around 2 p.m. and then stay relatively quiet throughout the night.

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound against Cincinnati lefty Andrew Abbott.

Tuesday and Wednesday, however, could be trickier. With anticipated rain, there could be delays or postponements for both games.

Timing out Monday's rain

Monday will have a high of 53 with the Phillies game looking cloudy, damp and cool but dry.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., the steadiest rain will be over Delaware and South Jersey but will fill in across the region. There will be bands of showers around at least through lunchtime.

By 2 p.m., it will dry out and stay relatively quiet for the evening. Then on Tuesday, bands of rain will come through all day with waves. It will be relatively light in the morning, but steadier in intensity by midday. By 1 p.m. Tuesday, it's expected to be pouring and then there will be at least scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder by Tuesday night.

It keeps coming. On Wednesday, waves of rain will impact the area early. It might be lighter in intensity throughout the morning, but then fill back in by Wednesday night.

A wet March in the Philadelphia area

Philadelphia saw the fourth wettest March on record, and the wettest ever for Atlantic City, New Jersey. It was also warm.

It was the ninth warmest March in the Philadelphia area with an average temperature of 48.5 degrees.

The highest temperature was 77 degrees and the lowest was 29, which is well above the average low in March, which tends to be around 16 degrees.

It was a warm, wet month and April is starting the same way.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: AM rain. High 53

Tuesday: Rain. High 49, Low 46

Wednesday: Rain. High 49, Low 44

Thursday: Showers. High 49, Low 39

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 49, Low 36

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 53, Low 36

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 37

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

