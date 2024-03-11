Philadelphia Phillies legend John Kruk playable in MLB The Show 24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Phillies fans can play with John Kruk in "MLB The Show 24."

Kruk will be among 190 new and returning legends in San Diego Studio's "MLB The Show 24" releasing next Tuesday. The Phillies Wall of Famer joins Josh Gibson, Toni Stone, Buck Leonard, Adrian Beltre, Johan Santana and Bernie Williams, among others, as playable legends in the baseball video game.

Players can use Kruk in the video game's online card-based mode, "Diamond Dynasty," and its offline modes.

"MLB The Show 24" comes out on Tuesday, March 19, with early access available Friday, March 15, for certain pre-orders.

Kruk was a loveable member of the 1993 Phillies team that lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series and is currently a color commentator on NBC Sports Philadelphia's broadcast team.

Last year, gamers could play with several Phillies legends, including Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Pedro Martinez, Richie Ashburn, Jim Thome, and Raul Ibanez.

The video game recently revealed some player ratings for the 2024 version, with Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler coming in at a 93 overall, shortstop Trea Turner a 92, first baseman Bryce Harper a 91, starting pitcher Aaron Nola an 87, and catcher J.T. Realmuto an 87.

"MLB The Show 24" will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.