Brown's Restaurant celebrates 50 years of sweet summer traditions in Ocean City

For many families visiting the Ocean City Boardwalk, a trip isn't complete without stopping at Brown's Almost Famous Donuts.

This summer, the beloved family-owned business is celebrating 50 years of serving its signature hot cake donuts, a tradition that has brought generations of customers back year after year.

"They are served hot," said Missy Brown, whose family has operated the shop for decades. "They are cake donuts. They are not fancy."

That's exactly the point.

Brown's Almost Famous Donuts has built its reputation on doing one thing well. The menu has remained largely unchanged since the business opened in 1976, offering fresh cake donuts coated in vanilla, chocolate, powdered sugar or cinnamon.

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The shop was founded by Harmon and Marjorie Brown, two Pennsylvania school teachers who fell in love with Ocean City and decided to turn their summer dream into a family business.

"My in-laws started in 1976, and this is their original recipe," Missy Brown said.

Five decades later, that original recipe is still being used.

"I know they're looking down, and they're happy," Brown said of the founders.

The popularity of Brown's is evident long before the doors open each morning. Although the shop begins serving customers at 7 a.m., a line often forms well in advance as visitors wait for the first hot donuts of the day.

"Something sweet… something good," one customer said while waiting in line.

Another family ordered three dozen donuts to share.

"Big family," one customer explained.

Every donut is made to order, moving from the fryer to customers in about a minute.

"By the time it drops out of the hopper, it can't be more than 60 seconds," Brown said.

While the recipe has remained the same for 50 years, Brown believes the real secret to the shop's success goes beyond the donuts.

"Because it is a family-owned business, we get close to our customers. We know their lives," she said.

As Brown's Almost Famous Donuts celebrates its 50th anniversary, the family says they're grateful to continue serving a tradition that has become part of countless summer memories on the Ocean City Boardwalk.