Watch CBS News
Crime

Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Video released of 3 suspects in connection with shooting in Logan: Philadelphia police
Video released of 3 suspects in connection with shooting in Logan: Philadelphia police 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

police-release-video-of-shooting-suspects-in-philadelphias-logan-section.jpg

Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.

The victim survived. 

If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 12:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.