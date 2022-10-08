Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section

Video released of 3 suspects in connection with shooting in Logan: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.

The victim survived.

If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.