Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.
The victim survived.
If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
