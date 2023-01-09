Broad Street Run: When is it? When does registration open?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ready, set, go!

The 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will return to Philadelphia on April 30 this year. The race will begin at 8 a.m.

The 10-mile race is normally on the first Sunday in May but will take place a week earlier to avoid conflicting with another large sporting event in the city.

Runners and their supporting crowd will not have any COVID-19 restrictions as the race will return to its normal protocols for the first time in three years.

There will be kids' events and post-race activities.

Registration for the 2023 Broad Street Run will open on Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and close on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Up to 40,000 runners will be able to participate.

Registrants will be accepted through a lottery system or have the option of running on behalf of a charity partner.

If you have secured a race bib, you'll be notified the week of Feb. 19.

Visit BroadStreetRun.com for more information.