Broad Street Run: When is it? When does registration open?

By Alyssa Adams

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ready, set, go! 

The 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will return to Philadelphia on April 30 this year. The race will begin at 8 a.m. 

The 10-mile race is normally on the first Sunday in May but will take place a week earlier to avoid conflicting with another large sporting event in the city.

Runners and their supporting crowd will not have any COVID-19 restrictions as the race will return to its normal protocols for the first time in three years. 

There will be kids' events and post-race activities. 

Registration for the 2023 Broad Street Run will open on Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and close on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. 

Up to 40,000 runners will be able to participate. 

Registrants will be accepted through a lottery system or have the option of running on behalf of a charity partner. 

If you have secured a race bib, you'll be notified the week of Feb. 19. 

Visit BroadStreetRun.com for more information. 

First published on January 9, 2023 / 10:35 AM

