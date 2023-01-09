Broad Street Run: When is it? When does registration open?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ready, set, go!
The 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will return to Philadelphia on April 30 this year. The race will begin at 8 a.m.
The 10-mile race is normally on the first Sunday in May but will take place a week earlier to avoid conflicting with another large sporting event in the city.
Runners and their supporting crowd will not have any COVID-19 restrictions as the race will return to its normal protocols for the first time in three years.
There will be kids' events and post-race activities.
Registration for the 2023 Broad Street Run will open on Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and close on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Up to 40,000 runners will be able to participate.
Registrants will be accepted through a lottery system or have the option of running on behalf of a charity partner.
If you have secured a race bib, you'll be notified the week of Feb. 19.
Visit BroadStreetRun.com for more information.
