Pennsylvania man running in honor of his family members who battled cancer in Broad Street Run

All kinds of individuals and teams will be running in the Broad Street Run in Philadelphia on Sunday, including hundreds on a mission for the American Cancer Society.

"For me, this is my first 10 miler, so I'm very excited, a little nervous, a little bit, but I know I'll be fine with the people who are around me to support me," Joshua Barlow, of Cheltenham, said.

The 21-year-old student trained on Kelly Drive to get ready to run Broad Street for the American Cancer Society's Team Determination in honor of his mother, grandmother and aunt, who all had cancer.

"It was very hard just seeing the people I love just deteriorate like that," Barlow said.

Barlow's mother, Jeneen, who had a rare pancreatic tumor, recovered.

"I started just walking the track for my mental health," Jeneen Barlow said.

CBS Philadelphia talked to Jeneen Barlow three years ago when she was training for the Broad Street Run after being successfully treated.

"So just really having a sense of purpose and really believing that it was not my time to die," Jeneen Barlow said.

Now, Joshua Barlow will be running in his mom's footsteps, with her cheering from the sidelines.

Joshua Barlow isn't intimidated by last year's winning time of 47 minutes. For him, it's about supporting the cancer community.

"It has been an awesome season," Jillian Pereira, of the American Cancer Society, said. "We have 450 athletes running on Sunday. We have raised over $360,000 so far for our mission at the American Cancer Society. We're working to end cancer."

"I have high hopes," Joshua Barlow said. "I'm really grateful for this opportunity."

Joshua Barlow says he's honored to be running for his family and others fighting cancer. He and the others for Team Determination will be among an estimated 40,000 runners on Broad Street Sunday morning.