Part of Broad Street Line suspended after track fire in North Philadelphia, SEPTA says

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

A portion of SEPTA's Broad Street Line was suspended Saturday afternoon after a fire near the tracks, officials said.

SEPTA said passengers were evacuated from a subway train at the Fairmount station after a fire broke out after 4:30 p.m. near the tracks near Ridge Avenue and Mount Vernon Street.

The incident shut down the B3 spur, which services riders between Fairmount and Chinatown.

There is no timeline for when the line will reopen.

