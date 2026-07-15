Spotty air conditioning, down elevators hit residents at New Jersey apartment complex during heat wave

The summer heat is brutal in Trenton, New Jersey, but Lawanda Cook says there's little relief in her home either.

"You're hot," Cook said. "You're hot before you even stepped outside to be hot."

Cook lives at the Broad Street Bank Apartments in Trenton and says as the temperatures rise outside, they're climbing in her home as well. Her central air has been spotty and only works in one area.

"I have air conditioning in one room, and that's my bedroom," Cook said. "So I stay in my bedroom."

And for good reason. Cook showed CBS News Philadelphia the thermostat in her living room, set to 72 degrees, read 80 degrees early Monday afternoon.

She wasn't the only resident feeling the heat. Several people talked to CBS News Philadelphia about the cooling issues inside the building. Some use window units if their central air doesn't work.

"I have air because I have it in my window, had to put an AC in my window," Carmen Corrales, whose children bought her the unit, said.

"I have an air conditioner in my window," Trina Bigbay said. "And I have a one-bedroom, so I'm getting through it."

The issue has drawn the attention of city officials as well.

"It's very spotty," Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora said. "Walking through the halls, I noticed there were changes depending on where you're walking."

Gusciora has been at the complex the last two days, joined by health department officials to conduct wellness checks on elderly and homebound residents. On Wednesday, they also teamed up with Meals on Wheels to provide food to tenants who are homebound because of another issue: for some time, the complex's five elevators have been down.

"The fire department was out here today taking three persons down because they have medical procedures today," Gusciora said.

And even for residents who can get around, the flights of stairs combined with the heat have been brutal.

"When you got elderly walking up and down 10 flights of stairs, having to sit down, sweating, it just breaks your heart," Corrales said.

Officials with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs were on-site for an inspection Wednesday. Elevator repair teams were also seen going in and out of the building.

By the afternoon, residents said a few of the elevators were back in service.

In a statement, the building's property management company, Cervelli, said in part:

"We recognize the disruption these issues have caused residents, particularly during this period of extreme heat, and appreciate their patience as repairs continue. The property's cooling system is operating at reduced capacity because the cooling towers require extensive repairs. As a result, some residents may experience inconsistent air conditioning. We are actively working with our HVAC contractor to complete the necessary repairs and obtain proposals for the larger scope of work required. While repairs remain ongoing, we do not yet have a confirmed date for full restoration of the system, as the timeline depends on the completion of the required work and equipment availability."

But for those who live here, patience is wearing thin.

"Come and see the building," Cook said. "Come stay one night in this building and tell me how you like it."

We reached out to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for comment on its inspection. We are waiting to hear back.