North Philadelphia SEPTA station reopens following water leak

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Fairmount SEPTA station on Broad Street in North Philadelphia has reopened after water was leaking from the ceiling, a transit spokesperson said.

The leak began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night. A SEPTA spokesperson said the water came from a leaking pipe that has since been shut off, but water remains on the floor inside the station.

CBS News Philadelphia observed riders stepping over large puddles of water on the floor as water dripped from the ceiling.

It's not clear what caused the pipe to leak. The station reopened just before 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In:

