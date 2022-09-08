British-born American citizens living in Delaware Valley mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- People around the world are mourning the queen's death. That includes British-born American citizens living in the Delaware Valley.

Many expressed feeling shocked and heartbroken.

"This is the only sovereign I've ever had," Sybil Bailey, whose father is British, said.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II brought Bailey from Cherry Hill to tears.

"It's like you guys losing JFK, when that happened. I mean, I know she was old, but she was in such great health and so, I was just was shell-shocked," Bailey said.

Bailey bought a British flag to honor the queen's memory.

"I just can't imagine England without Queen Elizabeth," Bailey said.

People across the Delaware Valley are heartbroken by the queen's death, especially those who were born in England, like Ian Whitfield. He owns the restaurant, The British Chip Shop on Kings Highway in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

"I'm very sad. You know, I think as a British person, we for the longest time, we believed maybe she was going to live forever and carry on being the queen forever, but all things must come to an end. It's just, I didn't expect it to happen yet. I was kind of hoping she was going to make it to 100," Whitfield said.

Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of stability for the UK during good times and bad, from World War II and Brexit, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Mattimoe, who lives between London and Haddonfield, went for a walk as she dealt with her emotions.

"I'm devastated. I love the queen. Absolutely loved the queen, as most of us do," Mattimoe said. "She's just been there for everything. She's always there. You know, she's like a grandmother to the country."

For the first time in 70 years, the United Kingdom will now have a king instead of a queen.

"In England, you say now, 'the queen is dead, God save the king.' I hope Charles rules with the dignity and grace of his mother," Bailey said.

The queen's death comes one year and five months since the death of her husband, Prince Philip.