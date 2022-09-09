Britain native says the country is entering a "new era" following Queen Elizabeth II's death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the United Kingdom, people are looking back on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne.

Since the news of her death spread, well-wishers and mourners have been converging on Buckingham Palace.

As the British flag waves within an eye shot of City Hall, Britons in Philadelphia share how the queen's passing has them in limbo.

"She's always been there," Micheal Allen, who was visiting Philadelphia from the United Kingdom, said. "Like to provide an anchor to the country, and so now we feel a little bit adrift."

Allen is in Philadelphia for a conference. He was on a flight in Philadelphia from the United Kingdom when the pilot briefed passengers on her death.

"It's really hard to sum up as a British person how you feel about it," Allen said. "But also that transition has also been in the back of everybody's mind."

At 96 years old, Elizabeth II passed away peacefully Thursday, according to local reports.

The minute she passed her son, Prince Charles, became king.

"It's a new era," Allen said. "So what does that mean? What does that hold for Britain? Who knows?"

King Charles III is expected to speak Friday in a televised address to the nation from Buckingham Palace.

Natives say what he says is crucial in helping the country move forward.

"Just being that person who is apolitical, provides a constant for the people where there is a lot of flux, especially now," Allen said.

But even with change afoot, many are still mourning the loss of Britain's longest reigning monarch.

While some choose to think of the good, Allen acknowledges that the royal family is not without controversy.

"It's possibly not a great time to talk about that now but everything should be open for discussion at all times," Allen said. "We just need to be open and discuss things sensibly and calmly about what we want to do as a country going forward."