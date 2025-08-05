Crash in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, shuts down part of Bristol Road, police say

Part of Bristol Road closed after crash in Bucks County

A crash in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, shut down part of Bristol Road on Tuesday afternoon, Warminster Township Police said.

The crash happened on Bristol Road between Jacksonville and Hatboro roads. Police said Bristol Road will be closed for an "undetermined amount of time."

So far, it's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

A crash in Northampton Township shut down part of Bristol Road on Tuesday afternoon, Warminster Township Police said. CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the scene and spotted debris on the road and a red car with part of its roof torn off. A truck was also spotted on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.