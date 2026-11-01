Child receives tampered Halloween candy in Pennsylvania as police investigate

The Bristol Borough Police Department in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a child received tampered candy Saturday night.

Police said a screw and a pin were found in candy that one child received on Halloween.

Bristol Borough Police Department

Authorities declined to say where the child was trick-or-treating Saturday night.

Bristol Borough Police Department

Police are actively investigating the tampered candy, but believe it's an isolated incident.