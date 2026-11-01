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Child receives tampered Halloween candy in Pennsylvania as police investigate

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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The Bristol Borough Police Department in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a child received tampered candy Saturday night. 

Police said a screw and a pin were found in candy that one child received on Halloween. 

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Bristol Borough Police Department

Authorities declined to say where the child was trick-or-treating Saturday night. 

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Bristol Borough Police Department

Police are actively investigating the tampered candy, but believe it's an isolated incident.

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