Watch CBS News
Local News

Atlantic County sees 3 beached whales within a month

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Atlantic County sees 3 beached whales within a month
Atlantic County sees 3 beached whales within a month 00:21

BRIGANTINE (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 20-foot juvenile was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. 

brigantine-whale-1-13-22-pic-1.jpg
Connie Pyatt Photography

The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.

This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 12:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.