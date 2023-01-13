Atlantic County sees 3 beached whales within a month

BRIGANTINE (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 20-foot juvenile was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.

Connie Pyatt Photography

The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.

This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.