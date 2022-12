Digital Brief: Dec. 23, 2022 (AM)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A whale washed ashore on the beach in Atlantic City Friday.

Images showed the whale on the beach near the Tropicana casino.

City of Atlantic City

Environmental workers took samples of the whale and recommended burying it in the sand.

Earlier this month, a beached whale was spotted in Strathmere, Cape May County.